Rutherford County Fire Marshal Places Ban on All Open Burning Due to Lack of Rainfall

Rutherford County Fire Marshal’s Office has issued a mandatory open burning ban for all of Rutherford County due to lack of rainfall until further notice.

The cities of La Vergne and Murfreesboro have issued bans as well.

“Open burning conducted in these dry conditions can lead to significant property damage, personal injury or worse,” said Rutherford County Fire and Rescue Assistant Chief/Fire Marshal Joshua Sanders.

A burn ban is issued by the Fire Marshal and prohibits knowingly starting an open air fire. The ban is the direct result of dry vegetation due to lack of rainfall.

The specific conditions that trigger a burn ban can vary depending on the region and its environmental factors, but common reasons include:

Dry Conditions: Extended periods of low precipitation or drought can lead to dry vegetation, making it more susceptible to ignition and rapid fire spread.

High Winds: Strong winds can quickly spread fires, making it challenging to control and contain them. Even a small, controlled burn can escalate into a larger and more dangerous fire under windy conditions.

Low Humidity: Dry air with low humidity levels can contribute to the desiccation of vegetation, making it more susceptible to ignition.

Wildfire Threat: If there is an elevated risk of wildfires in the area, authorities may impose burn bans as a preventive measure to reduce the likelihood of accidental fires that could escalate into major wildfires.

Air Quality Concerns: Burning certain materials can release pollutants into the air, affecting air quality. During periods of poor air quality, burn bans may be enacted to protect public health.

“Until we receive a substantial amount of rain, we will not lift the burn ban,” said Lowe. “Conditions right now are not conducive to safe burning. We appreciate the cooperation of the public and will announce the lift as soon as conditions become favorable again.”

What does a burn ban restrict?

Included but not limited to:

Burning leaves and or brush.

Ditch Banks.

Construction debris.

Fields, grassland.

Gardens

Wooded areas.

Campfires, cooking fires.

Burn barrels.

How long will a burn ban be in effect?

A burn ban will remain in effect until environmental conditions improve and the risk of out-of-control burning has reduced.

