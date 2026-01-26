Rutherford County Fire Captain Loses Home In Devastating Fire

A devastating fire Friday night destroyed the home, possessions, and beloved dogs of Rutherford County Fire Rescue Captain Tyler Benefield and his wife, Harlee.

County officials said Harlee escaped with only the clothes she was wearing, thanks to a smoke alarm.

Rutherford County Government encouraged the community to offer prayers, support, and comfort as the couple works to rebuild and replace what they lost.

If you would like to help Tyler and Harlee during this difficult time, please consider contributing to the fund set up at https://gofund.me/523cb3d33.

“Tragic events like this don’t have to be life altering when you have family and friends,” Mayor Joe Carr said. “Rutherford County is family and we will help. Let’s stand together as we Stand Firm for Tyler and Harlee.”

