Rutherford County Fire and Rescue Responds To Multiple Brush Fires

Rutherford County Fire and Rescue (RCFR), Almaville Volunteer Fire Department, Christiana Volunteer Fire Department, Eagleville Fire Department and Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office, responded to multiple brush fires on the afternoon of March 10, 2025.

The fires were located in the areas of Halls Hill Pike, Ocala Road, Panther Creek Road, and Hooper Street.

All the fires were investigated by the Rutherford County Fire Marshal’s Office.

The Rutherford County Fire Marshal’s Office reminds residents that permits are currently required through the Tennessee Division of Forestry for

ALL open burning activities. Open burns must be attended at all times and residents must be aware of changing weather conditions. Failure to do so could result in criminal penalties.

More information regarding burning can be found at https://rutherfordcountytn.gov/fire-marshal.

