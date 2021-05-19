Rutherford County offers a number of farmers markets that allow locally grown produce, meats, cheeses, and other food items to be sold. Some of the markets also allow artists and artisans to sell their products.
If you are involved in a farmers market we do not have listed, send us the details to [email protected]
1Rutherford Farmers’ Market
WHERE: Lane Agri-Park Community Center, 315 John Rice Boulevard, Murfreesboro
WHEN: Tuesdays and Fridays Now Through the end of Oct
7am – 12pm
WEBSITE: https://rutherford.tennessee.edu/Farmers-Market/
The Rutherford County Farmers Market opened the second Friday in May and it runs through the end of October. The indoor/outdoor market is a producer-only farmers market, with vendors coming from over 20 Middle Tennessee counties. They sell a wide variety of seasonal fruits and vegetables, meats, eggs, baked and canned goods, flowers, plants and more! There are also many handmade items like soaps and bath salts.
2Smyrna Depot Farmers Market
WHERE: 101 Front Street, Smyrna
WHEN: Saturdays May 22 through September 18, 2021
8am to noon
WEBSITE: carpeartista.com/farmers-market/
Carpe Artista, a local arts education non-profit hosts the annual Smyrna Depot Farmers Market in partnership with the Town of Smyrna.
Throughout the season there will be cooking demonstrations using items from participating vendors. Also, Nourish Food Bank will once again be present at the end of the day to gather donated produce and baked goods from the vendors that will be made available to families with limited resources.
3LaVergne Farmers Market
WHERE: 5093 Murfreesboro Road, LaVergne
WHEN: Saturdays, May 15 through September 11, 2021
8am – 12pm
WEBSITE: lavergnetn.gov/407/Farmers-Market
The LaVergne Farmers Market is located on the walking trail at Bicentennial Park next to La Vergne City Hall. The market provides a venue for local farmers, producers, crafters, and artisans to sell a variety of fresh produce and handmade items. All products sold by a specific vendor must be grown or created by that vendor. Food trucks are welcome on site. All vendor fees benefit the La Vergne Senior Center.
4Murfreesboro Main Street Saturday Market
WHERE: City Square, Downtown Murfreesboro
WHEN: Saturdays, May 22 through September 18, 2021
8am – 12pm
WEBSITE: mainstreetmurfreesboro.org/main-street-farmers-market-2/
Located around the Rutherford County Courthouse. More than 50 food vendors will be offering everything from fresh vegetables, eggs, beef, pork, and chicken, to fresh-cut flowers, jams and jellies, homemade cakes and pies, and don’t forget Middle Tennessee State University’s famous chocolate milk. Always a sell-out.