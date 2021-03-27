Rutherford County, TN—Rutherford County Emergency Management Agency (RCEMA) is warning motorists about high water and flooded areas around the county.

“We have several roads particularly in the Christiana and Rockvale areas that are experiencing large amounts of flooding,” said Public Safety Director Chris Clark.

“We are urging motorists to exercise extreme caution when driving in areas with standing water and asking all residents to stay weather aware through the night.”

Clark says Rutherford County Fire Rescue’s off-duty water rescue personnel have been called in anticipation of a busy evening. “The rain event isn’t over yet. We expect more issues overnight and will continue to monitor and report areas of concern.”

Residents can access a GIS map showing road closures, high water areas, and impassable/passable roads by visiting: https://rcgis.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/09d7baee3522455ea617f2b24dea6dc6.