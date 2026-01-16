Friday, January 16, 2026
Rutherford County Emergency Communications Assistant Director Passes Away

Rutherford County Emergency Communications Assistant Director Passes Away

Source Staff
The Rutherford County Emergency Communications District is mourning the loss of Assistant Director Bernard “Buster” Brown, a longtime public safety professional remembered for his dedication, mentorship, and leadership.

Emergency Communications District Director Cassie Lowery said Brown served the community for more than 30 years in a wide range of public safety roles. His career included nearly every position in emergency communications, from telecommunicator to 9-1-1 director, along with service as a paramedic.

Colleagues described Brown as a mentor and steady presence whose influence extended far beyond his title. He was also remembered for his personality, including his playful avoidance of green vegetables, his self-described Grinch persona, and his enthusiasm for the Buffalo Bills.

Officials said Brown’s impact will continue through the many lives he touched, the professionals he mentored, and the standards he upheld within the emergency services community. He is remembered for a legacy of service, compassion, and leadership.

