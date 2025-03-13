Rutherford County EMA Launches New Mass Notification System

Residents of Rutherford County now have a new way to stay informed during emergencies with the launch of a state-of-the-art Mass Notification System. The Rutherford County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) announced the system’s rollout, which is set to replace the Everbridge Mass Notification platform.

Designed to provide real-time alerts for severe weather, emergency situations, and important community updates, the system ensures that critical information reaches residents quickly and efficiently.

To receive alerts, residents must register online and can customize how they receive notifications—via text message, email, phone call, or a dedicated mobile app. The system aims to improve emergency response times, provide personalized alerts based on user preferences, and enhance overall community safety.

County officials encourage all residents to sign up and take advantage of this vital service. More information and registration details are available here.

