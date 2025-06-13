Rutherford County Earns Prestigious AAA Bond Rating from Fitch Ratings

Rutherford County has received a coveted AAA bond rating from Fitch Ratings, marking a milestone in the County’s financial history. This top-tier credit rating recognizes Rutherford County’s strong fiscal management, economic base, and prudent long-term financial planning.

This distinction makes Rutherford County only the second county in the state of Tennessee to hold multiple AAA bond ratings. The latest recognition from Fitch follows a AAA rating previously awarded by Moody’s Investors Service several years ago.

“This rating is a reflection of the County’s long-standing commitment to responsible budgeting and sound fiscal policy,” said Robert Peay, Chairman of the Rutherford County Budget Committee. “Our citizens can be proud of the way we’ve managed our finances, maintained reserves, and strategically invested in infrastructure and services. Earning a second AAA rating affirms that we are moving in the right direction.”

Fitch’s AAA rating is the highest rating possible and allows the County to borrow money at lower interest rates, ultimately saving taxpayer dollars on future capital projects.

County Commissioner Craig Harris added: “This recognition is more than just a financial milestone, it’s a statement about our community’s strength, our commission’s vision, and our collective commitment to managing our citizens’ finances responsibly. It’s an honor that reflects the hard work of many, including our top tier County Finance Director.”

The new AAA bond rating will benefit Rutherford County as it continues to grow rapidly, providing a solid foundation for funding future infrastructure, education, and public safety projects.

