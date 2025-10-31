Rutherford County Detectives Recognized For Work In Road Rage Homicide Case

Two Rutherford County Sheriff’s detectives, who solved the murder of a Smyrna man, received the SERVPRO Team Bisig Award of Excellence on Wednesday.

Detective Thomas Burnett and Detective Christian Wrather earned the award from Business Development Representative Gary Farley of SERVPRO of Rutherford County Team Bisig. Burnett and Christian were the lead detectives assigned to the murder of Noah Taylor, 22, of Smyrna, who was killed in a road rage shooting on July 12 near the Waldron Road exit off Interstate 24 in La Vergne. They and other Criminal Investigations Division detectives gathered evidence to charge two suspects with Taylor’s murder within six days.

Katrina Leonard, Taylor’s mother, asked the detectives if they could retrieve her son’s Bible from his car. Burnett promised her to do his best.

Burnett and Wrather gave Leonard the Bible and the news of the two suspects arrests just before Taylor’s funeral. Farley said he was touched by the detectives giving Taylor’s mother the Bible.

“I appreciate them and all first responders,” Farley said. “They are deserving. We are glad to give them the award and we appreciate their service and what they do every day.”

The award gives Burnett and Wrather a chance to be nominated for special recognition at the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl in Dallas, Texas, to honor America’s first responders’ service and sacrifice.

