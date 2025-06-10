Rutherford County Deputy Rescues Baby Deer

A Rutherford County Sheriff’s deputy helped rescue a baby deer that became stuck in a fence Monday near Christiana.

Deputy Hayden Miller responded Monday to a call on Kenzie Grace Court, where a fawn had gotten one of its hooves stuck in a metal fence and was unable to free itself. Acting swiftly, Miller managed to untangle the small deer within moments.

The Sheriff’s Office said the fawn’s mother was nearby but kept her distance during the rescue. Once freed, the fawn was reunited with its mother.

A photo shared by the department shows Deputy Miller posing with the fawn after the rescue.

