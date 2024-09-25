Rutherford County Deputy Honored for Removing Hidden Drugs

Detention Deputy Virgil Powell earned a Meritorious Conduct Award after recovering drugs hidden in a public Adult Detention Center restroom.

Sheriff Mike Fitzhugh presented the award during a ceremony honoring deputies.

Powell, who works in visitation, conducted his regular security check of the restroom and public visitation area when he found a plastic bag hidden in the men’s restroom.

Detectives confiscated the bag that contained drugs.

Sgt. Brian Layhew recommended the award for Powell due to his dedication to his job.

“Due to his thorough inspection of the visitation area and bathrooms, he kept contraband from making it to the housing units,” Layhew said.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email