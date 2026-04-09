Rutherford County Deputy Earns FBI-LEEDA Trilogy Award

A Rutherford County deputy is being recognized for completing an advanced leadership training program designed for law enforcement professionals.

The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office announced that Deputy Nathan Smith has earned the Trilogy Award from FBI-LEEDA.

The award is given to officers who complete all three levels of the organization’s leadership training series. Smith completed the Supervisor Leadership Institute, Command Leadership Institute, and Executive Leadership Institute.

The Supervisor Leadership Institute focuses on topics such as leadership, credibility, liability, discipline, and managing different generations in the workplace. The Command Leadership Institute covers team building, ethical decision-making, and leading challenging employees. The Executive Leadership Institute includes instruction on modern policing, building trust, strategic planning, officer wellness, and future trends in law enforcement.

Click for More News

According to FBI-LEEDA, the Trilogy Series is designed to provide a comprehensive leadership education for law enforcement officers, preparing them for increased responsibility and leadership roles within their agencies.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email