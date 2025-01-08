Rutherford County Deputies Warns of Scam Involving Fake warrant

A scammer sent the document pictured above and called a resident’s cell phone sounding very convincing in trying to trick the resident into paying a bond.

As a reminder, U.S. District Courts do not ask people to pay bond payments at a BitCoin kiosk. Luckily, the resident hung up instead of losing his money to a scammer.

The resident forwarded the fake document to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office.

Please do not allow scammers who call you to trick you out of your money, especially by paying cash into a BitCoin kiosk. If you receive a threatening call like this, simply hang up and save your money.

