Rutherford County Deputies Earn Five Tennessee Highway Safety Office Awards

Six deputies received traffic safety awards for the Middle Region of the Tennessee Highway Safety Office during a lunch Tuesday in Bell Buckle.

• Field Training Officer Deputy Michael Bennett received the Beyond the Traffic Stop Award for a stop of a 15-year-old driver leading to the recovery of stolen handguns from a gun store in Smyrna.

• Cpl. Zach Williams earned the Impaired Driving Award with 35 DUI arrests, actively working to removed impaired drivers from the roads.

• Deputy Shawn Matthews achieved the Speeding Award for conducting 358 vehicle stops for reckless driving and speeding.

• Deputy Austen Burks was presented the Distracted Driving Award for conducting 44 traffic stops primarily for holding cell phones while driving.

• Community Services Sgt. Gary Herron and Deputy Laura Kunce received the Car Seat Passenger Safety Award for creating a series of videos focusing on a child safety seats.

Sgt. Austin Watson nominated the deputies for the awards.

Bennett stopped the 15-year-old driver for violation of registration and located a 9mm handgun, ammunition and a ski mask. He worked with Smyrna Police after the handgun was linked to the gun store burglary. The juvenile was charged.

“FTO Bennett’s extraordinary investigative skill and diligence going beyond this traffic stop is the work FTO Bennett strives for each day,” Watson said.

Williams serves as a drug recognition expert and DRE instructor.

“Cpl. Williams has taken proactive measures to reduce the risk of serious injury and fatal accidents caused by impaired driving, further exemplifying his commitment to public safety,” Watson said.

Matthews issued 63 speeding citations and 166 warnings this year, indicating 68 percent of the traffic stops were related to speeding.

“He continually works proactively to minimize serious injuries and fatal accidents that may be speed-related,” Watson said.

Burks issued 16 citations and 15 warnings for violating the hands-free and due care laws.

“His proactive approach reflects a deep commitment to reducing distracted driving incidents and enhancing roadway safety across Tennessee,” Watson said.

CSU conducted 30 car seat checks and organized three car seat check events, providing hands-on education and assistance to parents and caregivers. Herron became a certified child passenger safety instructor. They formed a partnership with Ascension St. Thomas Rutherford hospital to promote car seats for new moms.

“This sustained effort to educate and protect young passengers in the county exemplifies the dedication and proactive approach of the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office,” Watson said.

