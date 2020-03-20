Rutherford County, TN— Rutherford County COVID-19 testing site locations are now being released publicly due to the large amount of requests from concerned citizens.

“This is a highly emotional and unprecedented situation that all of us are dealing with,” said Mayor Bill Ketron. “We want to assure our citizens that there was never any ill intent to conceal these locations, rather we were following the Center for Disease Control’s guidelines and recommending that citizens with medical concerns first contact their primary healthcare provider or local health department.”

If no primary healthcare provider is available, citizens of Rutherford County may contact the Rutherford County Health Department at 615-898-7880 (8:00 am to 4:30 pm).

“The Rutherford County Health Department is happy to provide our community members with guidance and connect them with them with proper resources,” said Mayor Ketron.

Finally, it is recommended to contact the test site before arriving to ensure that the location is still equipped with tests.

Local test sites will be updated daily at: http://rutherfordcountytn.gov/covid19.

CareNow Urgent Care

1340 Northwest Broad St Murfreesboro

615-410-4099

M-F 8:00-8:00, Sat and Sun 8:00-7:00

CareNow Urgent Care II

3031 Medical Center Pkwy Ste B Murfreesboro

615-846-8585

M-F 8:00-8:00, Sat. & Sun. 8:00-7:00

Barfield Clinic

2910 S Church St, Ste B

Murfreesboro

615-895-3600

M-F 8:00-5:00, Sat 8:00-2:00

Community Quick Care

5148-A Murfreesboro Road

LaVergne

615-213-2273

M-F 8:00-6:00, Sat 8:00-4:00

American Family Care

985 Industrial Blvd

Smyrna

615-398-4345

M-Sat 8:00-6:00

Urgent Team

2445 Memorial Blvd, Suite C

1144 Fortress Blvd, Suite K

Murfreesboro

M-F 8:00-8:00, Sat 9:00-5:00, Sun 1:00-5:00

Gateway Urgent Care

1574 Medical Center Pkwy Suite 104

Murfreesboro

615-225-2070

M-F 8:00-8:00

Middle Tennessee Family Medicine

237 W Northfield Blvd, Suite 101

Murfreesboro

615-848-2900

Signature Health and Wellness

6001 Jackson Square Blvd Suite 100

LaVergne

615-793-9900