Rutherford County, TN— Rutherford County COVID-19 testing site locations are now being released publicly due to the large amount of requests from concerned citizens.
“This is a highly emotional and unprecedented situation that all of us are dealing with,” said Mayor Bill Ketron. “We want to assure our citizens that there was never any ill intent to conceal these locations, rather we were following the Center for Disease Control’s guidelines and recommending that citizens with medical concerns first contact their primary healthcare provider or local health department.”
If no primary healthcare provider is available, citizens of Rutherford County may contact the Rutherford County Health Department at 615-898-7880 (8:00 am to 4:30 pm).
“The Rutherford County Health Department is happy to provide our community members with guidance and connect them with them with proper resources,” said Mayor Ketron.
Finally, it is recommended to contact the test site before arriving to ensure that the location is still equipped with tests.
Local test sites will be updated daily at: http://rutherfordcountytn.gov/covid19.
CareNow Urgent Care
1340 Northwest Broad St Murfreesboro
615-410-4099
M-F 8:00-8:00, Sat and Sun 8:00-7:00
CareNow Urgent Care II
3031 Medical Center Pkwy Ste B Murfreesboro
615-846-8585
M-F 8:00-8:00, Sat. & Sun. 8:00-7:00
Barfield Clinic
2910 S Church St, Ste B
Murfreesboro
615-895-3600
M-F 8:00-5:00, Sat 8:00-2:00
Community Quick Care
5148-A Murfreesboro Road
LaVergne
615-213-2273
M-F 8:00-6:00, Sat 8:00-4:00
American Family Care
985 Industrial Blvd
Smyrna
615-398-4345
M-Sat 8:00-6:00
Urgent Team
2445 Memorial Blvd, Suite C
1144 Fortress Blvd, Suite K
Murfreesboro
M-F 8:00-8:00, Sat 9:00-5:00, Sun 1:00-5:00
Gateway Urgent Care
1574 Medical Center Pkwy Suite 104
Murfreesboro
615-225-2070
M-F 8:00-8:00
Middle Tennessee Family Medicine
237 W Northfield Blvd, Suite 101
Murfreesboro
615-848-2900
Signature Health and Wellness
6001 Jackson Square Blvd Suite 100
LaVergne
615-793-9900
