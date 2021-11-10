Rutherford County Crime Stoppers and several area law enforcement agencies have joined the next generation of crime-fighting. Citizens can report crime tips and submit videos in real-time using an app for Crime Stoppers called P3 Global Intel.

Community members can submit tips anonymously and securely to P3. The tips will quickly be sent to the appropriate Rutherford County area investigators.

“The community is Murfreesboro’s best crime-fighting resource, and the mobile Crime Stoppers app is our newest tool to expand our partnership with witnesses who provide anonymous tips that help us solve crimes,” said MPD Division Commander of Detectives and Crime Stoppers liaison Captain McDaniel Division. “For 37 years, Crime Stoppers has engaged witnesses and those knowledgeable of crimes in their communities to help the Murfreesboro Police and Rutherford County, and this new app gives the public another opportunity to have a vested interest in helping to keep their neighborhoods safe.”

Available free for download on Apple iOS and Android devices, the mobile app introduces another way for members of the community to become more engaged in keeping Rutherford County and the City of Murfreesboro safe while preserving tipsters’ anonymity.

“Everyone can now be a crime fighter,” McDaniel said.

Once a user downloads the application, they will have access to many different features including submitting/updating a tip or the ability to call the Crime Stoppers hotline anonymously. The app is designed to be user-friendly and quick from start to finish.

“MPD Police is committed to investing in programs like Crime Stoppers that help us keep the City of Murfreesboro safe,” McDaniel said. “The new mobile app is just one of the ways Crime Stoppers continues to evolve to help solve crimes.”

In addition to the app, community members can continue to provide tips by calling Rutherford County Crime Stoppers at 615-893 STOP (7867).

Tips that lead to an arrest, may be eligible for up to a $1000 reward.