Rutherford County Correctional Deputies Earn National Certification

Sheriff Mike Fitzhugh recognized several Adult Detention Center correctional officers who earn national certification through the American Jail Association during Thursday’s Rutherford County Commission meeting.

Lt. David Hutsell earned re-certification and Lt. Glen Edgell earned certification as Certified Jail Managers. Sgt. Adam Sowden and Sgt. William Franzel earned status as Certified Jail Supervisors.

Correctional deputies who achieved the Certified Jail Officer status include Cpl. Christopher Mann, Cpl. Jennifer Parker, Cpl. Daza Douangmala, FTO Wesley Elliott, FTO Rebecca Reyes, FTO Fredi Mitchell, Deputy Shawn Van Winkle, FTO Jesus Malagon, FTO Joshua Perez, FTO Collin Jones, Deputy Ashley Lines, Deputy Connor O’Brien and Deputy Annabelle McBee.

Fitzhugh told commissioners the correctional officers volunteered to study and take the test.

“They did it to improve themselves,” Fitzhugh said.

Commissioners gave the correctional officers a standing ovation for their accomplishments.

The Jail Supervisor Certification Commission and the American Jail Association promote the concept of voluntary certification of all jail personnel. Certification focuses specifically on the individual and provides evidence of that individual’s competency in the field. It signifies and documents the mastery of a strong level of knowledge in a specialized field. It elevates professionalism and provides an opportunity for professional growth by encouraging education that fosters effective management practices.

Certified Jail Manager Hutsell is a member of the AJA’s Training and Professional Certification Committee and the Membership Committee and Planning Committee. Certified Jail Manager Edgell is an AJA liaison for certified jail certifications and serves on the AJA Membership Committee.

The Certified Jail Manager certification shows the manager documents a strong level of knowledge and competency of jail manager. The certification reflects one of the highest achievements in corrections.

Sowden and Franzel achieved the Certified Jail Supervisor status for mid-level managers. They are tested on management/professional issues, inmate management, communications, environment/equipment, special populations and support services.

Correctional deputies who obtained the Certified Jail Officer status were tested on their knowledge of jail operations, safety and security, professional and legal concepts, special populations and support services.

