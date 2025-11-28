Rutherford County Christmas Tree Lighting Returns to Downtown Murfreesboro

Murfreesboro will kick off the holiday season on the first Friday night of December (December 5) with the annual Rutherford County Christmas Tree Lighting at the historic Courthouse, presented by Middle TN Electric.

Main Street Murfreesboro is hosting the festive event, which includes entertainment, caroling, a live nativity, and a visit from Santa. Families can enjoy dinner downtown, shop local stores, and take part in an hour-long program of choir performances, dancing, and stage acts.

The festivities begin at 6:00 p.m. with free children’s activities, crafts, hot cocoa, small games, and carriage rides available for purchase. Stage performances run from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., featuring student rock bands from School of Rock, elementary choirs from Rutherford County and Murfreesboro City Schools, Center for the Arts performers, and dancers from The Dancer’s School. Santa will appear on stage to light the Christmas tree.

After the stage program, activities continue around the courthouse, with more choir performances, carriage rides, and free photos with Santa inside the courthouse from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Attendees should note that parking in the Public Square will close at 5:00 p.m., with alternative parking available at the Civic Plaza and County Judicial parking garages. This beloved tradition offers a full evening of holiday cheer for the entire family.

