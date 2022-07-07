Rutherford County Celebrates 4th With Food, Fireworks and Fun

The projected rains held off and Rutherford County residents found lots of family friendly 4th of July celebrations to choose from over the long weekend. The festivities began on Friday, July 1 and ended with lots of fireworks, food and family fun on Monday, July 4.

Smyrna offered their “Independence Day Celebration” on Friday, July 1 at Lee Victory Recreation Park. The celebration spread from Smyrna Outdoor Adventure Center to the far end of the park. There were all kinds of family-centric games — everything from cornhole to a dunk tank. Smyrna Parks and Recreation offered crafts, inflatables for the kids, and in the Adventure Center there was a rock wall climbing, sand court volley ball and swimming in the pool. The pool was a perfect place to be on what was a very hot and humid evening. But the heat didn’t keep anyone from having a good time enjoying the food trucks and burgers provided by local non-profit organizations, famous rock tunes music offered by Nashville Hitmen, and fireworks coordinated by the Smyrna Police Department. “Chief Culbertson and his staff work hard on this event and take making the display the best it can be very seriously,” said City Manager Brian Hercules.

RELATED: More Photos from Smyrna’s Independence Day Celebration

Revelers had many event options on Monday, including Murfreesboro’s “Celebration Under the Stars”, “LaVergne’s July 4th Celebration” and the 95th Annual “Rockvale Rutarians 4th of July Celebration”.

1 of 10

“Celebration Under the Stars” was once again sponsored by Middle Tennessee Electric (MTE) and took place at The Fountains at the Gateway. “Celebration Under the Stars is a wonderful, family-oriented way for Murfreesboro-area residents to celebrate America’s independence,” said MTE president and CEO Chris Jones. “Middle Tennessee Electric is always happy to support the communities we serve and particularly proud to do so on the Fourth of July in our hometown.”

RELATED: More Photos from Murfreesboro’s Fourth of July Celebration

The event began around 4:00 p.m. with picnicking, food trucks and amusing activities, followed by The Pilots taking the stage at 7:00 p.m., and ending with a firework display viewable from as far as a mile away put on by Pyro Shows beginning at dark. Murfreesboro Parks and Recreation Department coordinated the event with the help of Murfreesboro Police Department and the Murfreesboro Fire and Rescue Department.

LaVergne’s Independence Day occurred at Veterans Memorial Park, located off Floyd Mayfield Drive. The free event began at 4:00 p.m. with family picnics and other fun activities followed by live music from Phoenix Rising which is a rock and roll band out of Nashville that put on quite a show, including fire hooping. The fireworks spectacular began at dark.

The Rockvale Rutarians began their festivities in the late morning, making it a day of food, fun, and fellowship. There was a cornhole tournament, an opportunity to take out frustrations by smashing a car with a sledge-hammer, hay rides, a chainsaw carving exhibition, and bounce houses for the kids.

This year, the celebrations were truly days of community drawing Americans from many different cultures all joining together to honor the founding of this great country.