Rutherford County, TN—Rutherford County Government recently awarded three employees with a $500 scholarship to continue their education.

“Rutherford County wants its employees to be engaged and prepared with the tools essential to completing jobs effectively, efficiently, and professionally,” said Sonya Stephenson, HR Director. “We continue to look for ways to enhance employees’ abilities and skills and provide them additional training to ensure their success.” Since Fall 2014, the County has offered the opportunity to apply for the scholarships to offset employees’ continuing education costs. Scholarships are awarded twice a year, in the spring and fall.

Marrissa Morales, McKinzy Paturno, and Shatonia Kenion were selected as recipients for Spring 2021. Each will receive $500 toward their education.

Morales began her career with Rutherford County in a part-time capacity within the Emergency Medical Services Communications Center (EMSCC) in February 2013. She left for a short time and returned in January 2016. Soon thereafter she moved into a full time position at the center. In 2019, she was promoted to Administrative Support III and moved from EMSCC to the Fire Rescue Department. She is attending Daymar College to earn a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Management.

Paturno has worked for the Probation Department since April 2016. She began as Admin Support but was quickly promoted to Probation Assistant. She is attending Motlow State Community College in Smyrna, where she is pursuing an Associate’s Degree in Social Work.

Kenion started with Rutherford County Health Department in June 2019 as a Medical Clerk. In August 2019, she was promoted to a Health Educator I, the position she holds today. She is attending George Washington University working toward a Master’s of Public Health degree.

“These three ladies exemplify dedication to continued training, education, and professional development ,” said Mayor Bill Ketron. “The County is honored to support them on this journey.”