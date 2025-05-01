Rutherford County Assessor Honored for Community Engagement Innovation

Rutherford County Assessor Rob Mitchell has been selected to present at the prestigious Annual International Conference on Assessment Administration in Orlando, Florida, this September. This recognition comes in light of the groundbreaking development and implementation of Smart Rutherford, an innovative community engagement tool powered by OpenAI technology.

The International Association of Assessing Officers (IAAO) has honored Mitchell and Chris North, of Qwhery, along with his team, for their work in bringing Mitchell’s vision to reality. Their session, titled “Smart Rutherford: Revolutionizing Citizen Engagement with OpenAI-Powered Virtual Assistance”, will introduce how artificial intelligence is transforming citizen access to property and public information.

“Smart Rutherford is a game-changer for government transparency and efficiency,” said Mitchell. “By integrating AI-driven virtual assistance, we are making property assessments more accessible and user-friendly for the entire community.”

Designed to deliver vital assessment information based on a citizen’s address, Smart Rutherford enhances communication between residents and local government, ensuring seamless access to key property data and public services. In addition to its role in assessment administration, the Tennessee Department of Transportation is utilizing Smart Rutherford to communicate state highway projects to residents, ensuring timely updates and engagement with infrastructure developments.

The session, tentatively scheduled for September 22, 2025, from 1:30 to 2:30 PM, will explore Smart Rutherford’s ability to provide real-time updates, personalized interactions, and paperless processes, streamlining government communication and enhancing user satisfaction.

The IAAO Annual Conference is recognized as the premier event for professionals in property assessment administration, drawing experts from across the nation to discuss innovations in the field. Mitchell’s selection to speak underscores his leadership in leveraging emerging technologies to modernize public service.

