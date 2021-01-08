Rutherford County, TN – Rutherford County Health Department announces new testing hours for next week.

Beginning Monday, January 11th, Rutherford County will be testing at the State Farm Operations Center located at 2500 Memorial Boulevard from 8:30AM-10:30 AM. This is done to allow our staff to prioritize vaccination of the 1A population.

The COVID-19 self-tests will be offered to adults on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. On these days, public health staff members at each TDH COVID-19 testing site will provide self-testing kits to adults who wish to be tested. Individuals will remain in their vehicles while completing paperwork and collecting their samples. Health departments will submit the samples for testing.

Adults tested with the new self-tests will register and receive their results online. The self-tests are not approved for use in children under age 18.

Children and adults unable to register online can still receive the standard nasal swab COVID-19 tests via our drive-through on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8:30AM-10:30 AM.

Test results may be available within 72 hours of arrival at the lab, depending on the volume of tests the testing lab receives. Information will be provided to participants at testing locations on what they can expect after being tested. This information is also available online at www.tn.gov/content/dam/tn/health/documents/cedep/novel-coronavirus/TestedGuidance.pdf.

COVID-19 testing is widely available in Tennessee from local health departments and other health care providers. A map of COVID-19 testing sites across the state is available at www.tn.gov/content/tn/health/cedep/ncov/remote-assessment-sites.html. Hours of operation and contact information are provided for each site.