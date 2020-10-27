Rutherford County, City of Murfreesboro Collaborate on New Interlocal Agreement for EMS

The City of Murfreesboro and Rutherford County announced Monday that a second EMS Task Force meeting scheduled for October 27 has been canceled because the two entities have reached an agreement.

Fire Rescue Chief Mark Foulks addressed the EMS Task Force members and moderator John Rodgers stating, “Rutherford County and the City of Murfreesboro have met and been collaborating on a new Interlocal Agreement for EMS. The attorneys for the city and the county, City/County Medical Director Dr. Russ Galloway, and City Manager Craig Tindall have been involved in the development of the Interlocal Agreement. All parties have agreed on a draft, pending minor adjustments to be made prior to submittal to city/county legal teams.”

Foulks notes that Rutherford County Public Safety Director Chris Clark is addressing call processing and dispatch related issues through the public safety answering points (PSAPs) within the county. “Significant changes related to a unified approach to data input, enhanced computer automated dispatch (CAD) interface, and updated call processing procedures are expected,” said Foulks. “This will greatly improve the accuracy and speed at which we process calls for service.”

“Rutherford County EMS is eager to continue our longstanding working relationship with Murfreesboro Fire Rescue with improved communications and operations, promoting consistency and efficiency among our teams,” said Rutherford County EMS Director Carl Hudgens.

“We are extremely pleased with the way our two agencies and respective leadership came together to discuss how we can improve and enhance the level of services provided to the citizens and visitors of Murfreesboro and Rutherford County,” said Public Safety Director Chris Clark.