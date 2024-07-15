Rutherford Co. Ranked No.1 for Speeding-Related Crashes From 2019 to 2023 in TN

Rutherford County was ranked No. 1 for speeding-related crashes from 2019 to 2023 in Tennessee, based on the Tennessee Highway Patrol’s crash data, said Sheriff Mike Fitzhugh.

Speeding was listed as the contributing factor in one traffic death and 282 crashes this year in the county, the sheriff said. Five people died in speeding-related crashes last year.

Urging drivers to slow down and obey the speed limits are two reasons why Fitzhugh joined other county and state law enforcement officers for Operation Southern Slow Down this week with four other Southern states.

Murfreesboro Police Lt. Greg Walker said he was excited to work with his law enforcement partners for Operation Southern Slow Down to “keep people on the roadways safe.”

Speeding causes traffic fatalities, injuries and property damage, he said. Almost 30 percent of crashes involve speeding.

“Nothing good comes from speeding,” Walker said.

He urged drivers to slow down, focus on their driving and buckle up.

Joel Brisson, Middle Tennessee liaison for the Tennessee Highway Safety Office’s opened a news conference Monday to kick off the operation with support from the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Murfreesboro and Smyrna Police and the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office.

The purpose of the operation is to enforce speeding laws, Brison said.

THP Sgt. Anthony Perez said the operation’s goal was to positively make the roadways safer and reduce traffic fatalities and crashes. THP troopers will increase their presence in enforcing speeding laws.

Fines for speeding are about $260 and $380 in school zones and construction areas.

Speeding was a factor in 85 traffic fatalities in 591 crashes this year or one death every other day, he said.

“Drivers must make better choices to reduce these statistics,” Perez said.

Smyrna Police Chief Jason Irvin said people who drive on Interstate 24 know this operation is needed.

Irvin urged drivers to slow down and pay attention.

Speeding is not worth losing your life, Irvin said.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email