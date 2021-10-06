Rutherford County Health Department (RCHD) has moved, effective October 1, all COVID-19 operations to include vaccinations and testing to the former State Farm Operations Center located at 2500 Memorial Boulevard.

“With an increase in the number of tests we are performing each week and considering the number of vaccinations we are also administering, we felt the need to move these operations to an alternate location,” said Public Health Director LaShan Dixon.

Dixon mentioned that RCHD worked closely with Public Safety Director Chris Clark to create a plan for traffic flow. “We want to make sure that we’re being efficient in our delivery of these very important services,” said Dixon, “and make the experience as convenient as possible for our community.”

Appointments will no longer be necessary for COVID-19 vaccinations. Vaccinations will be administered Monday-Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Drive-through testing will be available Monday-Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Everlywell self-test kits are also available on site.

RCHD has plans to partner with another testing company in the near future to provide opportunities for weekend testing