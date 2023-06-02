Rutherford Co. Gives Overview of “Click It or Ticket” Campaign

Law enforcement officers wrote citations for texting and driving to 125 drivers, 116 citations for drivers not wearing seat belts and nine citations for not securing children in safety seats during an enforcement May 26.

The enforcement was part of the annual “Click It or Ticket” campaign to educate drivers about the safety of wearing seat belts and buckling children child safety seats, said Murfreesboro Police Lt. Greg Walker.

Rutherford County Traffic Safety Task Force members from Murfreesboro and Smyrna Police and Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers will concentrate on the seat belt and child restraint seat laws again for 12 hours Friday.

“We will be working the high-crash areas and focusing on seatbelts, child restraints, and serious moving violations that are often a contributing factor to an injury related crash,” Walker said.

No crashes occurred in the areas where the officers enforced seat belt and driving laws May 26. Only four crashes occurred during the 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. enforcement times.

THP Sgt. Jeffery Boyd said troopers will concentrate on the seat belt and child safety seat laws Friday.

“We keep reminding drivers to wear seat belts and not text while driving,” Boyd said.

Smyrna Police Sgt. Andy Miller said the “Click It or Ticket” campaign ends Sunday.

Officers will be asked to especially enforce the seat belt and child seat violations Friday.

“Let’s do all we can to keep our community safe and secure,” Miller said.