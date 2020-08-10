RUTHERFORD Cable, founding sponsor of the ATHENA International Leadership Award for Rutherford County, announces the 2020 ATHENA Patrons Society Scholarship recipient as Karla Kirelawich.

Kirelawich is a graphic design major at Middle Tennessee State University, and she has lived in Middle Tennessee for most of the last 20 years. Kirelawich enjoys creative work and said that she is “looking forward to finding a career that allows her to flex her creative abilities while also allowing her to prepare for the future”.

The Rutherford ATHENA Scholarship is funded by the ATHENA Patrons Society to support and encourage women who want to grow personally and professionally. The nontraditional scholarship is awarded annually to a Rutherford County woman who has been out of high school for at least five years and is pursuing an associate degree or a bachelor’s degree.

The ATHENA Leadership Model identifies eight distinct attributes that reflect women’s contributions to leadership: authentic self, relationships, giving back, collaboration, courageous acts, learning, fierce advocacy, and celebration and joy.

Amelia Bozeman serves as chair of the 2020 ATHENA Awards. “The ATHENA Patrons Society is delighted to present Karla Kirelawich with a scholarship to Middle Tennessee State University in the amount of $3,000. Pursuing higher education, especially later in life, is a courageous act. The ATHENA Patrons Society applauds Karla’s commitment to learning and professional development. We congratulate Karla, and we know that her future is bright,” she said.

About RUTHERFORD Cable

RUTHERFORD Cable is a 12- year-old organization of more than 250 members promoting the professional advancement of women. The organization provides professional and personal development, as well as business growth, through building long-term relationships, structured networking, and referrals. The organization is the first chapter of the 40-year-old Nashville Cable.

Monthly breakfast meetings are held on the second Tuesday of each month, with informal networking beginning at 7:15 a.m., followed by structured, facilitated networking and top keynote speakers. Meetings are concluded by 9 a.m. Free networking events are held monthly in addition to special workshops and a yearly mentoring program underwritten by First Horizon Bank. The organization’s mission is to be the premier leadership organization for women’s professional advancement.

RUTHERFORD Cable sponsors the Center for Executive Leadership in partnership with the Middle Tennessee State University Honors College; the CEL program is underwritten by Nissan. In 2014, RUTHERFORD Cable presented the first annual RUTHERFORD ATHENA International Leadership Award Program.

RUTHERFORD Cable sponsors include: Nissan, Pinnacle Financial Partners, First Horizon Bank, Titan Web Marketing Solutions, Ascend Federal Credit Union, Deloitte, Redstone Federal Credit Union, Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospital, UPS, Murfreesboro Medical Clinic, State Farm, Delta Dental, GOCO Center for Aesthetics, and Stones River Dental. Visit rutherfordcable.org to learn more or to join.