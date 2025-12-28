Ruston Kelly to Perform at The Ryman in January

Ruston Kelly will bring the Pale, Through the Window Tour in support of his new album to The Ryman on Saturday, January 17th.

Based in Nashville, Tennessee, Kelly first started playing guitar under the guidance of his dad, Tim “TK” Kelly, a pedal-steel guitarist who frequently performs and records with his son. Because his father worked for a paper mill and often changed job locations, Kelly grew up moving nearly every two years, residing everywhere from Alabama to Belgium.

At 17, he took off for Nashville to live with his sister, and in 2013 landed a publishing deal with BMG Nashville. Along with penning songs for artists like Tim McGraw and Josh Abbott Band, he continued working on his own music and later made his debut with the widely praised EP Halloween (a 2017 effort produced by Mike Mogis, who’s also worked with Bright Eyes, First Aid Kit, and Jenny Lewis). Soon after signing with Rounder Records, Kelly released Dying Star: an album that closely details his experience with addiction—including time in rehab and a 2016 overdose—and ultimately captures all the chaos and heartbreak on the way to redemption. The follow-up to Dying Star, 2020’s Shape & Destroy arrived as an up-close look at his experience in getting sober and finally facing the demons that led him to drug abuse in the first place, each revelation presented with an unvarnished honesty.

Find tickets here.

