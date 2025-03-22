Rustic Elegance Event Center in Woodbury Reveals Renovations for Venue

As seen in the pages of People Magazine and in Yahoo! Entertainment, the Rustic Elegance Event Center in small-town Woodbury, Tennessee has quickly become a destination for special events of all shapes and sizes. Owned by local couple Jodi and John Eaden, the duo along with their business partner have invested hundreds of thousands of dollars over the past year alone to update the 26-acre property into the rustic yet elegant locale seen today at 1751 Doolittle Rd.

“It has been a true labor of love, but we had a vision once we saw this land and in the past few years it has really transformed,” said John Eaden, Co-Owner of Rustic Elegance Event Center.

Not only did the couple build an additional 1,800 square-foot barn for indoor weddings and events, but they completely reworked the entire outdoor wedding space, and brought in a variety of trees, flowers and other landscaping features to round out the entire property. This is in addition to the 3200 square foot main building, 2400 square foot house, and spectacular views complete with a waterfall and cave.

“You would not have recognized this place just three years ago when we purchased the property,” said Jodi Eaden, Co-Owner of Rustic Elegance Event Center. “Because we’ve invested so much in both the interior and exterior, we’ve been able to serve a much larger variety of events for clientele who now comes from just across town to across the nation.”

Eaden noted that they have had the pleasure of hosting everything from baby showers, bridal showers, church functions and markets for families and businesses, to larger scale wedding, corporate events, portrait photography and as a filming locale for TV and media opportunities.

“Being just an hour outside of Nashville has made the location much more attractive, as we offer this outdoorsy, rustic event space with views as far as the eye can see but after just a short drive you’re in the big city with popular restaurants, hotels, bars and all the major attractions that Nashville is so well-known for,” John added.

For more information on Rustic Elegance Event Center, to see photos of the property, or to inquire about booking an event, visit www.rusticeleganceeventcenter.com or call 951.818.5292.

