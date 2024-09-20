Russell Dickerson to Kick Off 2025 Tour With Nashville Show

Russell Dickerson announces Round 1 of his knockout RUSSELLMANIA TOUR 2025 kicking off on March 14, 2025 at The Pinnacle in Nashville. Tickets on sale now. To purchase tickets, visit here.

Dickerson shared his excitement for the tour, “It’s time for RUSSELLMANIA! 2025 is the year we’re sending it from the top rope. I can’t wait to get back on the road, kicking off with Round 1 in March.”

The Pinnacle is located at Nashville Yards, 910 Exchange Ln, Nashville, TN 37203.

In addition to announcing his upcoming tour, Dickerson was surprised with a plaque celebrating two-time Platinum hit “She Likes It” at an event with SiriusXM on Friday (9/6) in Downtown Nashville. The latest milestone follows the release of Bones The EP, a five-track collection that pays tribute to the people and relationships that have shaped Dickerson into the country star he is today, and is now available for streaming here.

