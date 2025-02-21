RSCO’s Supervisors Achieve FBI-LEEDA Trilogy Award

Rutherford County Sheriff’s Patrol Lt. Trey Nunley and Detective Sgt. D.J. Jackson earned the leadership journey Trilogy Award from the FBI-LEEDA.

They completed the Supervisor Leadership Institute, the Command Leadership Institute and the Executive Leadership Institute courses. Each course lasts 4-1/2 days.

The Supervisor Leadership Institute deals with the importance of establishing and maintaining credibility for the police leaders. They learn about liability issues and police discipline.

They complete a written leadership philosophy and an expectation list to describing to their staffs how they will become successful in the workplace.

The Command Leadership Institute is designed for the mid-and-upper-level supervisors. They learn about the daily model for doing business. Ethics and command decision making are vital. They gain knowledge about dealing with toxic and challenging employees.

The class provides strategies for command leaders to aid employees on opportunities about the adversity of the profession. The Executive Leadership Institute is geared for the enterprise leaders of the command staff.

Topics include procedural justice, policy and oversight, community policing and crime reduction, strategic planning, training and employee wellness.

Leaders discuss future trends of policing.

