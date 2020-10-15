Legacy Point is Rutherford County Habitat for Humanity’s (RCHFH) affordable housing development soon to break ground on four homes. The development will represent the very essence of Habitat, a community of homes being built by the community. Recently, the three Rotary Clubs in Murfreesboro came together for the second year in a row to build walls for another of the first four homes that are being built this fall.

In less than five hours, on one wet and rainy Saturday, fifty people of all ages, all walks of life, and many ethnicities got together at the Lane Agri-Park to build the walls for Demetrice Sneed’s new home. While the walls Rotary built last year went into storage to be brought out this fall, this year’s walls will go straight to Legacy Point.

“I like participating in the panel build,” said Rotary Club of Murfreesboro president, Phillip King. “It is set up so easy anyone, regardless of skill or ability, can participate. Even if you don’t physically take part, everyone is welcome.”

Sneed is happy to be the recipient of the fourth Legacy Point home. She is a single mother of two. She was not sure about applying for a home, but her sister talked her into it. She received her acceptance into the program just before her sister passed away. So, her home is bittersweet, but she is doing the program in memory of her sister.

“I am overjoyed and more than grateful for everyone here today,” said Sneed. “So many people I don’t know helping me build my house is overwhelming.”

A new beginning is what Legacy Point is all about. But, building the homes is only a small part of what happens in the Habitat process, it is a lot more about people becoming part of the Habitat Family. Initiation into the fraternity is a process that includes the ability to attend a 30-week homeowner education program and completing 300-400 hours of sweat equity. It is not for everyone, but those who participate feel empowered.

Becoming a Habitat Home Owner

The process begins with an application at the end of one year for the beginning of the next. The income qualifications ranged from $16,800 for one person to $84,500 for an eight-member family. Applicants are interviewed then passed on to the Homeowners Selection Committee made up of volunteers from Rutherford County. Finalists are recommended to the Board of Directors for approval.

“Once approved,” said Terri Shultz, Executive Director RCHFH, “future homeowners start their Homeowner Education Program. It usually takes nine to twelve months to go through the program.”

Schultz explains that each future homeowner must complete 50 hours of training. The program is run by Regina Harvey of Dominion Financial Management, Inc., and Angie Ezell, RCHFH’s Homeowner Services Coordinator. By the time applicants are done, they are prepared to tackle the financial, legal, and maintenance matters tied to home ownership.

Building a Habitat Home

As the future homeowners are completing the education program, meeting their financial goals – such as lowering their debt-to-income ratio – and doing sweat equity, they are given a choice of plans and materials selections, such as siding color and interior finishes. Once RCHFH has determined the bedrooms needed for the applicant, the homeowners choose from Habitat’s library of stock house plans.

“Our homes for Legacy Pointe will be 1,200 to 1,400 square feet,” said Schultz, “with a one-car garage, concrete driveways, … and [be] Energy Star Certified.”

Volunteers work right next to the family over the course of several months to build the home from the ground up. The panel build is just the beginning. On October 14, Sneed and many others worked on her home. It is expected to be done by Christmas, and Sneed and her family should be able to move in in January.

The second annual Rotary Panel Build was coordinated by the presidents of the three Rutherford County clubs: Rotary Club of Murfreesboro, Rotary Club of Smyrna, and the Murfreesboro Morning Rotary Club. Thirty-six club members, as well as high school students from the LaVergne Rotary Interact Club, worked with Habitat volunteers to put the walls together. The group actually built the entire house, then took down the pieces so they can be reconstructed on site in a little more than five hours.

“Everyone arrived around 8:30 a.m.,” said Shultz, “then they get construction and safety instructions. Some bring their own tools, or they can use ours. We have lots of repeaters.”

Shultz is already talking to the Rotary clubs about doing it again next year. They will soon be talking about what went well and how to do things even better next year.

“I see our Club maintaining an active presence with the panel build,” said King. “It is a great way to invite non-Club members to interact with current members and see what Rotary does for the community.”

According to their website, Rotary International is an international service organization whose stated purpose is to bring together business and professional leaders in order to provide humanitarian service and to advance goodwill and peace around the world. It is a non-political and non-religious organization open to all.

Importance of Habitat to the Community

Rutherford County Habitat for Humanity is a non-profit, non-denominational Christian housing ministry. Habitat builds affordable housing for families who earn 30 to 80 percent of the Area Median Income (AMI) and have little opportunity to own a home.

Many of these families are cost-burdened, spending over 30% of their income on housing due to the real estate boom in Rutherford County. The boom is creating a growing lack of affordable housing to meet the needs of the workforce. Legacy Point will be able to address part of this growing need.

“For me, it is amazing that 50 people came out during this COVID crisis to be able to frame this house for Demetrice,” said Shultz.