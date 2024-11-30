Rotary Club of Murfreesboro Celebrates Community at Hotcakes and Holly Pancake Breakfast

The holidays are upon us, and once again the Rotary Club of Murfreesboro will be celebrating the season with their 19th Annual Hotcakes and Holly Pancake Breakfast and Christmas Marketplace on December 7th from 7:30am – 11:00am . Yes, the marketplace is back for a second year, as is Redstone Federal Credit Union with their Letters to Santa. And, of course, Santa will be there in person for photos and spreading cheer.

The event takes place at Middle Tennessee Christian School (100 E. MTCS Road at Memorial Blvd.) Tickets are available at the door, or to get tickets in advance contact Andrew Peck at (615) 337-5853. Tickets are $10 for adults and $8.00 for kids.

“We are very excited to bring back Hotcakes and Holly for the 19th time,” said event director and club vice president Andrew Peck. “This event has been a signature event in Murfreesboro. It has and will continue to provide us the opportunity to serve those who serve our community.”



Visit our HomeTown Holidays Sponsors and Gift Guides

Hotcakes and Holly has become the way many families start off the holiday season. There are pancakes with a complete toppings bar, sausage, cinnamon rolls, juice, milk and coffee.

Center for the Arts will be providing entertainment for the event this year. There is always fun entertainment for the entire family. From folk singers to school choirs to scenes from live theater productions, visitors never know what excitement will be gracing the stage. One year there was even a family playing Christmas carols on their ukuleles!

Last year a holiday market was added to the event offering everything from handmade ornaments, to food items, to vintage and antiques, to local crafts. Joining the marketplace will be the Red Cross to provide information about how to stay safe this holiday season.

There is still booth space available.For more information or to sign up contact Lee Rennick at [email protected].

Without our wonderful sponsors, this event would not be possible, including Middle Tennessee State University, Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospital, Redstone Federal Credit Union and more. Additional sponsorships are available by contacting Andrew Peck at (615) 337-5853 or Kelly Johnson at (615) 566-4417 or Marvel Bandy at (629) 395-5545.

Funds raised from the event go back into the local community. The organization has long supported literacy through organizations like Read to Succeed, as well as children through the Boys and Girls Club, and quality of life through Center for the Arts, Hope Clinic and more.

The oldest civic club in Rutherford County, Rotary Club of Murfreesboro turned 105 years old in October of this year. Since its inception, members have worked hard to increase the quality of life for everyone in Murfreesboro, and Rutherford County.

Rotary International has a distinguished history of more than 120 years, and is one of the oldest civic clubs in the world. Rotary Clubs focus their efforts on peace and conflict resolution, water and sanitation, supporting the environment, basic education and literacy, maternal and child health, economic and community development, and disease prevention and treatment. They are most famous for their drive to eradicate Polio.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email