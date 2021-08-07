The banquet hall of Murfreesboro’s Stones River Country Club saw several Rotarians receive recognition for the time, treasure and talent of these dedicated community servants.

The Rotary Club of Murfreesboro, founded in 1919, celebrated the accomplishments of the Club by recognizing those contributing to the Club’s accomplishments under 2020/2021 President Phil King. Each Rotary Club is filled with community leader/servants who live the motto ‘Service Above Self’.

Recognition for numerous accomplishments during the year of the pandemic including:

 Continuing partnership with Habitat for Humanity Panel Build

 Cooking to Build (also with Habitat for Humanity)

 Continued contributions to Polio Plus to defeat this dreadful disease

 Creating from scratch a ‘virtual’ Hotcakes & Holly pancake breakfast

 Continuing relationship with Reading to Succeed

 Contribution to backpacks stuffed with food for the Murfreesboro City Schools and the Boys & Girls Clubs of Rutherford County

 Better Business Bureau Shred Day event

Recognition for the Polio Plus campaign goes to:

Rosealie Bargmann, Dr. Gloria Bonner, Norman Brown, Frank Caperton, Helene Colvin, William Dix, John Hinkle, Lisa Nolen, Nancy Smith, Chantho Sourhino, Stacy Vincent

Certificates of Appreciation:

 Bill Mills for providing leadership of our annual Hotcakes & Holly fundraiser

 Past President Gib Backlund for invaluable support

 Larry Kirk and Ray Lowery for attending our meetings via Zoom even while on vacation

 Dr. Roy & Margrey Thompson for leading the Boro Brunch event

 Kristina Troglen for our weekly email newsletter

 Frank Caperton for IT/AV support and photography

 Chantho Sourhino for COVID screening

 James Price for the Better Business Bureau Shred Day event

No service organization could function without solid guidance from the Board Officers:

 Treasurer – Lisa Nolen

 Secretary – Ben Bohanon

 Assistant District Governor – Melissa Cassidy

Paul Harris Fellow acknowledges contribution of $1,000 to the Rotary Foundation:

Gloria Bonner (two Paul Harris Fellows), Gordon Johnson (two Paul Harris Fellows), Ray Lowery (four Paul Harris Fellows), John Bratcher (two Paul Harris Fellows), Phil King (three Paul Harris Fellows), Alex Hollis (five Paul Harris Fellows), Steve Sax (seven Paul Harris Fellows), Nancy Smith (NINE Paul Harris Fellows)

An award was earned by the outstanding Programs Committee:

John Hinkle, Chair, Amelia Bozeman, Gary Dennis, Matt Hibdon, Stacy Vincent

Newcomer of the Year Award:

 Matthew Hibdon

Service Above Self award went to:

 Dr. Gloria Bonner

But the greatest affirmation of appreciation went to:

 Brett Garner for Rotarian of the Year

The Rotary Club of Murfreesboro meets each Tuesday from noon till 1PM at the Stones River Country Club, 1830 N.W. Broad Street, Murfreesboro, Tennessee.

For more information about the Rotary Club of Murfreesboro please call/text Frank Caperton (615-476-7823, email [email protected], visit www.MurfreesboroRotary.org or visit our Facebook page (facebook.com/MurfreesboroRotary).