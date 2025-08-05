Roku Launches Howdy, an Ad-Free Subscription Video Service

Roku, the #1 TV streaming platform in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico*, announced the launch of Howdy™, a new subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) service that makes ad-free, high-quality entertainment more accessible than ever for just $2.99 per month.

Launching nationwide later today in the U.S., Howdy offers subscribers unlimited access to a growing library of the stories viewers love, featuring thousands of titles and nearly 10,000 hours of entertainment from its inaugural partners, Lionsgate, Warner Bros. Discovery, and FilmRise, alongside select Roku Original titles. Subscribers can enjoy award-winning favorites like “Mad Max: Fury Road,” “The Blind Side,” “Weeds,” and “Kids in the Hall,” as well as iconic rom-coms, medical dramas, ‘90s comedy, feel-good classics, and more.

Howdy is designed to meet consumers where they are, providing content they love with no interruptions on an accessible and affordable service.

Some of the benefits Howdy subscribers will discover:

Only $2.99/month – everyday low price (not an introductory or trial price)

– everyday low price (not an introductory or trial price) High-quality, ad-free experience – stream with no interruptions

– stream with no interruptions Award-winning content and fan favorites – easily find something for everyone

– easily find something for everyone Cancel any time – no contracts or hidden fees, easy to start and stop

From August 5 to August 31, visitors to Times Square will be greeted with a warm “howdy,” through a branded takeover of digital billboards promoting the service and its notable launch titles. The launch of Howdy marks a continuation of Roku’s strategy to grow platform monetization and expand both third- and first-party subscriptions using the power of its platform, which reaches U.S. households with more than 125 million people each day. In addition to Howdy, Roku’s streaming services include the popular Roku Channel, the most-watched free ad-supported television (FAST) service in the U.S.**, and Frndly TV, the #2 live TV subscription streaming service among cord cutters***. Howdy will be available initially on the Roku platform with rollout on mobile and additional platforms in the near future.

The launch of Howdy was contemplated in the outlook provided in Roku’s shareholder letter and earnings call for Q2 2025.

For more information or to sign up, visit howdy.tv.

