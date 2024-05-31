Rodriguez Stellar in Start, Sounds Fall to Redbirds

Memphis, Tenn. – Despite getting a great performance out of their starting pitcher, the Nashville Sounds (28-26) were unable to get the offense going and fell to the Memphis Redbirds (29-25), 3-1, on Thursday evening at AutoZone Park.

Post-Game Notes

Carlos Rodríguez (6.2 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 4 K) worked his fourth straight quality start in the loss. He is 4-1 with a 3.63 ERA (34.2 IP/14 ER) and 34 strikeouts over his last six starts.

Isaac Collins’ 17 game on-base streak came to an end with an 0-for-3 night. The switch hitter hit .345 (20-for-58) with five doubles, two home runs, 13 RBI, 11 walks and 16 runs scored during the streak.

The Sounds fell to 3-16 when scoring three runs or less this season.

Source: Sounds

