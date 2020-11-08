Communications Director James Evans has sent the following message to parents of Rocky Fork Elementary students:

Beginning Monday, Nov. 9, all students at the school will move to distance learning through Tuesday, Nov. 17. The school will reopen to in-person learners on Wednesday, Nov. 18.

The school is experiencing an increased number of students and staff members who are on quarantine. So the school is closing for a few days to allow time for some of them to complete their quarantine period.

The school will also be thoroughly cleaned while closed.

We know this is an inconvenience for some parents but we have no other options because of the circumstances.

The school’s administration will follow-up with you about logistics concerning distance learning. Please bear with them as they roll out additional information.