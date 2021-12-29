Tuesday, December 28

Final Score: 50-49

The Rockets (4-9) beat Lighthouse Christian (7-11) after multiple lead changes in the final 3 minutes of the game.

Brentwood (8-3) was supposed to play Rockvale in this game but withdrew from the tournament. Lighthouse Christian stepped in to replace them coming off a huge win over Dickson Christian 101-29 last week.

Rockvale built a 20-8 after the 1st quarter thanks to 4 three pointers. For the entire game they only had 6.

The Lions played aggressive defense which forced mistakes that lead to fast break points. They held Rockvale to only 5 points in the 2nd quarter bringing the lead down to only 7 at the half.

Lighthouse Christian took their first lead with 3:35 left in the game. Braylen Ingram went on a 4-0 run by himself in the closing minutes to put the game away. He finished with a team high 12 points. Darryl Cotton hit the go ahead bucket with less than 10 second left to give his team the final lead.

Rockvale will face Lebanon (14-1) Wednesday, December 29th at Summit High School.