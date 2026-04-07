Rockvale Middle’s Arts Programs Rank in Tennessee’s Top 10

Rockvale Middle has been recognized as among the best in Tennessee for fine arts.

Each year, The Tennessee Arts Academy Foundation Board of Directors recognizes 10 schools within the state with the title of Arts Rich School of Merit.

TAA’s mission is to train, support and encourage K-12 educators in the importance and implementation of arts within schools. In 2023, the TTA established the Arts Rich School Program and Awards to provide Tennessee schools with a framework for cultivating a flourishing arts program.

Through an application process, K-12 schools within Tennessee are selected based off educational arts curriculum and activities offered at their respective schools. Part of the application process requires schools to submit a portfolio highlighting the arts programs offered.

Led by theater teacher Sarah Chambers, gathering the many arts successes for the application was a collective effort by the arts teachers at Rockvale Middle. Such successes included playbills, programs and videos as an exposé of their arts programs.

The application was ranked on many components such as educators, instructional time dedicated to fine arts, variety of arts offerings, quality of student work, financial support, equipment, facilities, media visibility, arts-focused professional learning, community outreach and the overall unique energy of the school’s arts program.

“The state of Tennessee is full of amazing arts programs, and to be selected as a school of Merit is a true testament to Rockvale Middle School’s heart and soul.” Sarah said.

One aspect that makes RMS unique is that within the last four years the band, choir, dance, and theater programs have all been reestablished with new teachers. Along with new teachers, they have a new dance club and dance recitals which are led by professional choreographer Ashleigh Chambers who teaches jazz, ballet, contemporary, lyrical and more.

“Our basic philosophy is this- We encourage our students to take risks and to never allow fear to hold them back,” Sarah said. “They are given multiple opportunities to engage in more than one mode of art, and many students take advantage of these experiences.”

Rockvale Middle will go on to compete for the Art Rich school of the Year title, which will include a more robust portfolio including a 3–5-minute video showcasing the arts impact on school and community, as well as an essay, hosting two committee members on a tour of the school and multiple interviews. All components will then be scored to determine this year’s Arts Rich School of the Year.

In 2024 Stewarts Creek High was the first Rutherford County School to be named Arts Rich School of Merit and went on to be awarded the title of 2025 Arts Rich High School of the Year.

More information about TAA Arts Rich Schools Program and Awards can be found here

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