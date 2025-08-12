Rockvale Middle Unveils Hygiene Vending Machine For Students

Rockvale Middle School and the Rutherford County Chamber of Commerce celebrated the school’s new hygiene vending machine with a ribbon-cutting event.

Coordinated by Archie’s Promise and sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of Murfreesboro, the machine is stocked with various hygiene supplies and snacks for students. Students needing to utilize the machine can visit a school counselor for access. Counselors use a debit-style card to select items.

Archie’s Promise, a non-profit organization founded by Blackman High alum Claressa Ham, stocks the machines weekly.

Common items include a five-day feminine hygiene pack, laundry sheets, deodorant, bar soap, snacks and packs with travel size shampoo/conditioner. Archie’s Promise staff members replenish machines weekly.

Smyrna and Holloway high schools are slated to have machines installed in the coming weeks. Archie’s Promise has an Amazon Wish List for donations: https://a.co/cdpIITS.

