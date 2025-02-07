Rockvale Middle’s Jacquelyn Patterson Honored in Washington, D.C.

Rockvale Middle’s Jacquelyn Patterson represented Rutherford County Schools and Tennessee as the state’s School Counselor of the Year.

Counselors from each state were celebrated in Washington, D.C. last week.

As part of the celebration, Patterson met with national school counseling leaders from the American School Counselor Association, had personal meetings with the legislative assistants from each of the Tennessee House and Senate legislators’ offices, and was honored at a gala with the other school counselors of the year from across the country.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email