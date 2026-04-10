Rockvale High SRO Honored For Fulfilling Student’s Christmas Wish

A school resource officer in Rutherford County is being recognized for going above and beyond to make a meaningful impact on a student’s life.

The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office has named SRO Kim Moses as Officer of the Month for December for her act of generosity at Rockvale High School.

According to officials, Moses noticed a student had requested a bicycle through the school’s Angel Tree wish list. Wanting to help, she teamed up with a school counselor and purchased the bike using their own money.

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The department says her actions reflect a strong commitment to serving the community and supporting students, helping turn a child’s Christmas wish into reality.

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