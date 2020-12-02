Communications Director James Evans has sent the following message to parents of Rockvale Elementary students:

Beginning Thursday, Dec. 3, all students at the school will move to distance learning through Friday, Dec. 4.

The school is experiencing an increased number of employees and students who are on quarantine. So the school is closing for a few days, which will allow many of them to complete their quarantine period.

The school will also be thoroughly cleaned while closed.

We know this is an inconvenience for some parents but we have no other options because of the circumstances.

Your children’s teachers will reach out to you with assignments and activities the students can complete over the next couple of days. If you have questions, please message your teacher.