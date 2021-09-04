Rockvale edges Murfreesboro Siegel in tough test 14-7

The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Rockvale didn’t mind, dispatching Murfreesboro Siegel 14-7 on September 3 in Tennessee football.

It was tough sledding with defenses hanging tough for each side in a 14-7 final-quarter tie.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the second and third quarters.

Rockvale opened with a 7-0 advantage over Murfreesboro Siegel through the first quarter.

Eagleville earns narrow win over Lynchburg Moore County 8-7

A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Eagleville nabbed it to nudge past Lynchburg Moore County 8-7 in a Tennessee high school football matchup.

Conditioning showed as the Eagles outscored the Raiders 6-0 in the final period.

Lynchburg Moore County moved ahead of Eagleville 7-2 to start the fourth quarter.

Unicorns and mermaids were more common than points in futile first and second quarters that left the intermission gap at 0-0.

Oakland vs Stewarts Creek 1-0

Murfreesboro Oakland was on top of Smyrna Stewarts Creek 1-0 when officials postponed the game on September 3 in Tennessee football.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren first and third quarters.

