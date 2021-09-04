Football

Rockvale edges Murfreesboro Siegel in tough test 14-7

The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Rockvale didn’t mind, dispatching Murfreesboro Siegel 14-7 on September 3 in Tennessee football.

It was tough sledding with defenses hanging tough for each side in a 14-7 final-quarter tie.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the second and third quarters.

Rockvale opened with a 7-0 advantage over Murfreesboro Siegel through the first quarter.

Eagleville earns narrow win over Lynchburg Moore County 8-7

A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Eagleville nabbed it to nudge past Lynchburg Moore County 8-7 in a Tennessee high school football matchup.

Conditioning showed as the Eagles outscored the Raiders 6-0 in the final period.

Lynchburg Moore County moved ahead of Eagleville 7-2 to start the fourth quarter.

Unicorns and mermaids were more common than points in futile first and second quarters that left the intermission gap at 0-0.

Oakland vs Stewarts Creek 1-0

Murfreesboro Oakland was on top of Smyrna Stewarts Creek 1-0 when officials postponed the game on September 3 in Tennessee football.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren first and third quarters.

You’re reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.


Soltea
Improve Your Heart Health with All-Natural Soltea Daily Supplement – Click Now to Save 25% Off Your First Order
All-Natural Heart Health Supplement – Save 25% Now
CodeMonkey
Coding for kids! Introducing programming games for the next generation. Get your kids coding today.
Start with a free trial.
Truebill
Lower your bills and stay on top of your financial life with Truebil, the app that helps you save every day.
Take control & start saving money!
Tally
Overcome your credit card debt with Tally. Consolidate and save money while you pay it down.
Get started with Tally today.
Brigit
Know your spending habits, anticipate overdrafts, and get up to $250. Only takes 2 minutes. No credit check.
Get your finances on track.
Grow Credit
Grow Credit is a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions while you build credit.
Start building your credit today!
Gabi
The easiest way to compare and save on home and auto insurance. Match coverage, compare rates and save.
Find hundreds in savings now!
Acorns
Acorns helps you grow your money. Take control with all-in-one investment, retirement, checking and more.
Get a $5 bonus when you sign up.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here