Rockvale Community Provides Necessities to Hurricane Helene Survivors

Jennie Griffin learned about Hurricane Helene devastation on East Tennessee residents from her son, Tennessee Highway Patrol Trooper Tyler Griffin who is helping with recovery efforts. Griffin, who is an instructional coach at Rockvale Elementary School, felt compelled to act.

“I felt our community and school could do something to partner with THP to help a little bit,” Griffin said.

She consulted with Rockvale Elementary School Principal Dayna Nichols for her support and enlisted parents at Rockvale Elementary, Middle and High Schools and the community for help. She created a flier listing items needed for people such as propane bottles and for animals such as horse feed and dog beds.

Rockvale Elementary SRO T.J. Notgrass shared the flier with archery parents. Community residents stuffed an SRO trailer with clothes, sleeping bags, tarps and animal supplies during a drive-through event Oct. 26-27 at the school pavilion.

“We had just a wonderful response,” Griffin said. “We were able to fill the trailer.”

She previously contacted the Greene County Sheriff’s Office who recommended donating the items to the Crossroads Cowboy Church in Greenville for distribution. Griffin and her son delivered the contributions to Pastor Tim Goss and his wife, Jen, at the Crossroads Cowboy Church.

Pastor Goss was so grateful.

“It just meant so much to give back,” Griffin said. “Here in Rockvale, we take care of others. My heart was just drawn to do something, no matter how big or how small.”

Nichols was proud of Griffin’s efforts and the community response.

“It was magical to see the Sheriff’s Office, the state troopers and schools come together for one purpose,” Nichols said.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email