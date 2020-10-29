Communications Director James Evans has sent the following message to parents of Rockvale and Stewarts Creek High School students:

We now have the reopening dates for both schools based on the quarantine forecast for each school.

Rockvale High School will reopen for in-person learners on Wednesday, Nov. 4, and Stewarts Creek High School will reopen for in-person learners on Friday, Nov. 6.

Thank you for your patience as we tracked the data on these two schools. We appreciate all you do as parents.