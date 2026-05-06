Rock Your Summer at Make Music Murfreesboro

Make Music Murfreesboro is an all-day, free, non-profit celebration taking place in neighborhoods across Rutherford County, Tennessee, on Sunday, June 21st, 2026. Participation is encouraged from all ages, genres, and abilities, from indie rock to bluegrass to a cappella, from music students to professional artists, and everything in between.

Make Music Murfreesboro’s primary goals are to provide an equal platform for musicians of all skill levels, interests, and walks of life and to inspire the next generation of musicians through innovative outreach programming.

This celebration is not limited to residents of Murfreesboro but invites music enthusiasts from everywhere to participate by performing or attending. Join us to ring in the summer solstice as part of an international event with its heart and soul in our local community!

Participate

Make Music Murfreesboro is looking forward to this year’s celebration on June 21, 2026! Sign Up Here to participate as a performer, or Click Here to find a performance!

Get in touch at [email protected].

More information HERE.

For more local events, visit https://rutherfordsource.com/local-events/

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