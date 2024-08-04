Rock Your Back-to-School Teacher Gift with Individually Wrapped Pie Tarts!

It’s hard to believe that the kids are already heading back to school! The summer might have flown by, but the return to school presents a fantastic opportunity to shower your children’s teachers with gifts of appreciation. Papa C Pies offers a delicious range of handmade pies that will delight any teacher!

Individually wrapped 4” pie tarts in a variety of flavors are the perfect way to say “thank you” and “welcome back!” Learn more about pie tarts from Papa C Pies:

Pie Tarts are the Perfect Back-to-School Bite

The gift of an apple is so last year! At Papa C Pies, the bakery freshly bakes various room-temperature and icebox-style pie tarts daily to please any teacher’s taste buds. Here are some of our bakery’s most popular flavors of 4” tarts:

Lemon Icebox— With rich flavor but light texture, this scratch-made pie features a graham cracker crust and a creamy custard filling made from real lemon juice and sweetened condensed milk.

Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup—A peanut butter lover’s delight! Its creamy peanut butter filling is topped with real peanut butter cups and chocolate.

Key Lime—The creamy, bright lime custard filling is poured into Papa C Pies’ handmade graham cracker crust for the perfect pairing.

Southern Pecan Pie—This pie is a nod to the Southern tradition with Georgia pecans but kicks the flavor up a notch with a dash of Kentucky bourbon. (Papa C Pies also offers a Chocolate Pecan Pie!)

Coconut Cream Pie—With a toasty coconut topping, a creamy filling, and a signature light and flaky crust, Coconut Cream Pie will surely please your palate!

Papa C Pies Makes it Easy to Plan a Teacher’s Gift as a Thank You for the School Year

Every day, Papa C Pies bakes fresh pies and tarts for you to walk in and purchase. Additionally, the bakery offers an online ordering system to quickly and easily place an order for pickup at your preferred time. Each tart will be individually wrapped for easy gifting, and you can even use the bakery’s drive-through window for quick pickups! You’ll be delighted with the convenience, and your child’s teacher will be delighted with your thoughtfulness.

Plan a Visit to Papa C Pies

Visit Papa C Pies at 99 Seaboard Lane, Suite 100, in Brentwood. The store is open Monday through Friday, 10 am to 6:30 pm, and Saturdays from 10 am to 5 pm. Short on time? Swing through their drive-through or order ahead for pickup or shipping today! Planning a party? Papa C Pies also offers catering!

