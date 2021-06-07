Begun in Mobile, Alabama about ten years ago by Lance and Gerri Mach Hallmark, a franchise of Rock n Roll Sushi opened in Murfreesboro at the end of March. The concept blends rock and roll music with what the website calls, “American-style Sushi”, which has big bold flavors.

The Hallmarks began their first restaurant with a small store in a mall, and now have more than 50 locations across the southern United States. Murfreesboro is the fifth location in Tennessee. There is currently one in Nashville, one in Jackson, and two in the Memphis area. The Nashville and Murfreesboro locations are owned by Phillip McClellan.

Rock n Roll Sushi is all about amped up flavors. Each roll brings together a unique blend of flavors. Most are spicy.

They have many house specialties, including the VIP Roll. It is made of shrimp tempura, crab stick, cream cheese with Cajun-seasoned crawfish, baked krabmeat, jalapeño, spicy mayo, sweet chili, eel sauce and crunchy flakes. It can be baked or fried.

Another of their creations is the Crowd Surfer Roll, composed of shrimp tempura and spicy tuna on the inside, with red tuna and jalapeño outside, topped with spicy mayo, sweet chili, eel sauce and crunchy flakes. Their Punk Rock Roll is an unusual combination of shrimp tempura, spicy tuna, cream cheese inside, seared tuna outside, topped with strawberry-avocado-jalapeño-cucumber salad, sweet-chili-ponzu dressing, spicy mayo and eel sauce.

The Legends Roll brings together soft-shell crab tempura and crab stick inside, avocado outside, topped with mango-jalapeño-spring mix salad in sweet chili dressing and drizzled with eel sauce.

For those who prefer a less spicy fare, they have classic sushi rolls, including the California Roll. A veggie roll, for those who prefer meatless. And a Hibachi Grill served with soup or salad, fried rice, vegetables and Yum-Yum sauce. Grill choices include chicken, beef, vegetables, lobster, shrimp, or various combinations.

Appetizers include egg rolls, won tons, poppers, and chicken bites. An assortment of salads are available, including sashimi salads and cucumber salad. There is also a kid’s menu.

Desserts include the luscious Ice Cream for Adults, which is two scoops of vanilla ice cream in a martini glass topped with a blend of Frangelico, Irish Cream and Godiva® chocolate liqueurs, chocolate and caramel finished with whipped-cream-flavored vodka.

Shushi lovers are sure to find something they love here. And the Hibachi Grill will offer something for those who do not like sushi.

Rock n Roll Shushi

3053 Medical Center Parkway, Suite D

Murfreesboro, Tennessee

Phone: (629) 201-5959

Website: https://rocknrollsushi.com

Hours:

Mon – Thurs 11am – 9pm

Friday & Saturday 11am – 10pm

Sunday 11am – 9pm