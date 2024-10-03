Rock N Roll Sushi Introduces 3 New Fall Menu Items

American-style sushi restaurant Rock N Roll Sushi is rollin’ rollin’ rollin’ out three new menu items on Oct. 7, 2024, designed to complement each other’s flavor profiles while reflecting the fall season. These limited-time items won’t burn out, but they will fade away by Dec. 31, so fans better “Jump” at the chance to try them.

New menu items include:

Hot Hot Honey Roll – This sweet and spicy roll comes with fresh yellowfin tuna and crunchy cucumber topped with kampachi, jalapeño and avocado. Drizzled with house-made hot hot honey, spicy mayo and finished with a dusting of toasted sesame seeds and fresh green onion. For $15.99, this 622-calorie roll will have fans screaming for an encore.

Spicy Tuna Crispy Rice – This light and crispy rice dish is topped with Rock N’ Roll Sushi’s signature spicy tuna, sliced jalapeños, ponzu, spicy mayo, house-made RNR hot honey, toasted sesame seeds and green onions. With only 570 calories, the Spicy Tuna Crispy Rice is the perfect opening act at just $10.99.

Sake Mule – Served on the rocks and garnished with a lime wedge and pickled ginger, this fusion between the beloved Japanese and American drinks is served with sake, ginger ale and fresh lime juice. At a mere 122 calories, this $8.00 cocktail will have guests taking an “Alcoholiday.”

At Rock N Roll Sushi, fans enjoy deliciously twisted food made fresh for everyone. Boasting concepts and flavors that are big, bold and loud, Rock N Roll Sushi is the only place to experience the rock and rolls guests love with the ones they love. Everything about the American-style sushi restaurant, from its soundtrack to its soul, is pure rock ‘n’ roll — raw, inspired, amplified. To learn more about Rock N Roll Sushi, visit RockNRollSushi.com .

